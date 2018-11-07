JSW Group commences reconstruction of Adi Shankaracharya samadhi in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) JSW Group commenced the reconstruction of the samadhi of renowned Indian philosopher and theologian Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarpuri in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. "JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal performed the ground-breaking ceremony to commence reconstruction of Adi Shankaracharya samadhi," the company said in a statement. The auspicious ceremony marked the first step of JSW Group's commitment to reconstruct and restore the Shankaracharya Kutir which was ravaged by flash floods in 2013. JSW Group will also set up a museum to provide pilgrims a glimpse into the life Of the renowned Indian philosopher. The reconstruction of the samadhi and the museum is expected to be completed by 2020. JSW Group had last year signed a pact with Government of Uttarakhand for the reconstruction and restoration of Kedarnath. PTI SID SMN