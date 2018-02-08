scorecardresearch
JSW Steel crude output rises 7.3pc to 1.46 mn tn in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) JSW Steel today said its crude steel production rose by 7.3 per cent to 1.46 million tonnes in January 2018 compared to the year-ago month.

The crude steel production was at 1.36 million tonnes in the same month last year, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

"JSW Steel reports highest ever monthly crude steel production at 1.46 million tonnes for January 2018...," the company said.

JSW Steel is a part of diversified JSW Group which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure and cement sectors. PTI SID MR

