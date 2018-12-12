JSW Steel crude steel output grows 2 pc to 13.9 LT in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel Wednesday said its crude steel output grew 2 per cent to 13.90 lakh tonnes (LT) during November this year.The company had produced 13.62 LT crude steel in November 2017, it said in a statement.It has registered a fall of 5 per cent in production of flat rolled products to 9.15 LT as against 9.59 LT in the same month last year.However, the company registered a 17 per cent growth in the output of its long rolled products at 3.48 LT in November as compared to 2.99 LT in the year-ago month, JSW Steel said.Last week, ratings agency Icra had said that domestic flat steel manufacturers may have to brace for a downward revision in prices, as threat of cheap imports into India in near-term has increased.Domestic flat steel prices are likely to face temporary pressures from cheaper imports, it had said in a research report.JSW Steel is a part of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group, which has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports. It is the leading integrated steel company with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India.The company's Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA. PTI ABI ABI BALBAL