JSW Steel crude steel output grows 5 pc to 1.33 MT in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Steel major JSW Steel has registered a growth of 5 per cent in its crude steel production at 1.33 million tonne (MT) in February, 2018.

The company had produced 1.26 MT crude steel during the same period last year, it said in a statement.

The output of JSW Steels flat rolled products also rose by 2 per cent to 0.91 MT from 0.90 MT in the year-ago month.

There was a rise of 36 per cent in its output of long rolled products at 0.34 MT as against 0.25 MT in the same month last year.

JSW Steel is Indias leading manufacturer of value-added and high-end steels. It has plants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The company has a total capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL