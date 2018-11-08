JSW Steel crude steel output grows 8 pc to 14.4 LT in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) JSW Steel Thursday said its crude steel output grew 7.7 per cent to 14.47 lakh tonne during October 2018. The Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 13.43 LT crude steel in October 2017, it said in a statement.During last month, there was a rise of 3.4 per cent in production of flat rolled products at 10.11 LT as against 9.77 LT in October 2017, it said.The company also registered 34.1 per cent growth in the output of its long rolled products at 3.46 LT as compared to the year-ago month, it added.JSW Steel is a part of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group, which has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports. It is the leading integrated steel company with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonne per annum (MTPA) in India. JSW Steel's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA. PTI SID SID ANUANU