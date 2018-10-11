JSW Steel output grows 6 pc in Jul-Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) JSW Steel Thursday said its crude steel output grew 6 per cent to 4.18 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 3.94 MT crude steel in July-August 2017, it said in a statement. During the said quarter, there was a rise of 2 per cent in production of flat rolled products at 2.96 MT as against 2.89 MT in the year-ago quarter, it said. The company also registered 17 per cent growth in the output of its long rolled products at 0.91 MT as compared to 0.77 MT it had produced in year-ago quarter, JSW Steel added. JSW Steel is a leading integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA. The company's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA. Shares of the company were trading 3.96 per cent down at Rs 361.20 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI ABI ANSANS