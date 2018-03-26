JSW to set up facility in Texas with USD 500 mn investment

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) JSW Group today announced an investment of up to USD 500 million to set up a one million tonne steel pipe and plates facility at Texas in the US.

Announcing the investment here in the presence of Texas governor Gregory Abbott, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said the plant will get USD 3.4 million from the Texas enterprise fund.

The plant will come up at Baytown in the minerally rich state, that is the largest exporter from the US.

The company signed an agreement with the office of the governor of Texas.

The new facility will create at least 500 jobs in his state, Abbott said. PTI BEN GK