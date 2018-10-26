JT Special Vehicles unveils Tiago, Tigor under JTP brand

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives, Friday launched JTP range of performance vehicles in the country.As part of the initiative, the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP priced at Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi) would be available from select Tata Motors dealerships from next month."The JTP range of cars have been designed and engineered with precision to keep the excitement and passion of motoring alive and reverse the commoditisation of car purchase," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Mayank Pareek said in a statement.The JTP products will also have a halo effect on the Tiago and Tigor brands, he added.The JV between Tata Motors and Jayem Auto focuses on design and development of performance cars, including the uniquely styled parts. The JV enables faster development, specialised capabilities and access to true performance motoring pedigree."Targeted at the urban customers who are driving enthusiasts with a hidden streak of adventure, the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP have been engineered to provide customers with the thrill of driving," JTSV CEO Gubbi Nagbhushan said.Manufactured at the Tata Motors Sanand facility, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are powered with the 1.2L turbocharged new generation petrol engine.Capped at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, the car can go from 0-100km/hr in 10 seconds. PTI MSS MKJ