Jubilant Biosys is first to add ForteBio's latest SPR System in India, for fragment screening and characterization of lead compounds

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, KA, India and SAN JOSE, California, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences, announced today that it has recently added advanced Pioneer FE system to their platform of drug discovery solutions available to customers. The Pioneer FE system from ForteBio, the Biologics Business Unit of Molecular Devices, represents the next generation SPR instrumentation for label-free characterization of biomolecules. Sensitive enough to measure high affinity and covalent binding events, the Pioneer systems also uses a unique OneStep gradient injection technology to facilitate fragment screening. Pioneer systems with OneStep technology can analyze up to 768 fragments in 24 hours, obtaining kinetics during the primary screen and eliminating the need for additional screens. The Pioneer system is the first unit placed in India, and part of Jubilant's continuing investment in new technologies supporting their innovator customer needs. Said Marcel Velterop, President of Jubilant Biosys, "The addition of the Pioneer SPR system will significantly upgrade and speed up our small molecule hit-finding engine for novel target classes." Greg Milosevich, President of Molecular Devices, commented, "We are pleased to have Jubilant adopt the Pioneer platform and look forward to supporting them and their customers' goals in fast-tracking small molecule drug discovery programs."About Jubilant Biosys Limited Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys has demonstrated expertise across multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation and CNS. Business models include both functional and integrated discovery services up to IND including GLP and GMP services, proprietary in-house innovation and strategic investments as the core components which are available for collaborative research, partnership and out licensing.About Molecular Devices, LLC Molecular Devices, one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Within the broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the globe.