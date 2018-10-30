Jubilant FoodWorks signs PepsiCo for Domino's Pizza; ends 20-yr old partnership with Coke

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Jubilant FoodWorks Tuesday said it has signed PepsiCo as its new beverage partner for Domino's Pizza business in India replacing a 20 years partnership with Coke.Jubilant FoodWorks, which also operates Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, will now sell the entire portfolio of carbonated beverages of PepsiCo - Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7Up, and Mirinda, the company said in a statement.Besides, it will sell Lipton Ice Tea, which is a joint venture between PepsiCo and Unilever, across all Domino's restaurants in India."The partnership will bring in fresh focus on our beverage portfolio. We look forward to offering greater beverage variety and thereby enhancing the Dominos Pizza experience for our guests," Jubilant FoodWorks CEO Pratik Pota said.Jubilant FoodWorks, part of Jubilant Bhartia group, operates a network of 1,167 Domino's Pizza restaurants in 269 cities. Besides India, it along with its subsidiary have the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal."This partnership further strengthens our position in the food service segment in India and consumers can look forward to some exciting new experiences," PepsiCo India President & CEO Ahmed ElSheikh said.Jubilant operates 32 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants across 10 cities as of September 30, 2018. PTI KRH KRH BALBAL