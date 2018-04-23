Jubilant Life issues commercial papers of Rs 75 cr

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences today said it has issued commercial papers of Rs 75 crore.

The tenure of the commercial paper of Rs 50 crore is 29 days while that of Rs 25 crore is 38 days, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a BSE filing.

Commercial paper (CP) is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of a promissory note.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences today closed at Rs 805 per scrip on BSE, up 5.15 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT SBT