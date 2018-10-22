Jubilant Life Q2 profit up 67% to Rs 210 cr

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Jubilant Life Sciences Monday reported 67.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 209.77 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharma segment.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 125.47 crore in the year-ago period, Jubilant Life said in a filing to BSE.Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,269.49 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 1,642.04 crore for the same period a year ago. The record performance in the company's pharmaceutical segment has been led by continued growth in specialty pharmaceuticals and smart recovery in Generics & API businesses, Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said in a joint statement. "Demand in our Life Science Ingredients (LSI) segment remains strong. The company is confident of delivering better results and is focussed on continued strengthening of its balance sheet, going forward," the statement said. Pharmaceuticals revenue were at Rs 1,326 crore for the reported quarter, contributing 58 per cent to the total revenue, up 55 per cent year-on-year, Jubilant Life said.LSI revenue stood at Rs 887 crore, contributing 39 per cent to the total revenue pack, up 20 per cent year-on-year, it added. Other segments' revenue was at Rs 57 crore, up 15 per cent from the year-ago period, it added.International revenues for the quarter were at Rs 1,618 crore, contributing 71 per cent to the total revenue, the company said. Shares of Jubilant Life settled at Rs 651.25 per scrip on BSE, down 3.18 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU