Jubilant promoter junks plan to seek corporate brand loyalty from three listed group cos

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The promoter entity of Jubilant Foodworks, Jubilant Life Sciences and Jubilant Industries, has withdrawn its plan to seek corporate brand loyalty from the three group companies. On Tuesday, all the three companies had intimated stock exchanges that their boards had approved payment of 0.25 per cent of their consolidated revenues as corporate brand royalty to Jubilant Enpro (a promoter group company), which owns the corporate brand name Jubilant. However, later in the night, all the three companies announced withdrawal of the plan. The three companies informed stock exchanges, in separate filings, that Jubilant Enpro has decided not to charge the corporate brand royalty of 0.25 per cent of consolidated revenues of the companies and the same stands withdrawn. Jubilant FoodWorks is part of Jubilant Bhartia Group and operates a network of 1,200 Domino's Pizza restaurants across 271 cities (as of December 31, 2018). The company and its subsidiary have the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Currently, it operates in India and Sri Lanka. The company also has exclusive rights for developing and operating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants for India and has 32 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants across 10 cities in India (as of December 31, 2018). Jubilant Life Sciences is a pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery services firm. Jubilant Industries is the flagship company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia group. Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences were trading 1.89 down at Rs 724.40 apiece on BSE and Jubilant FoodWorks stock was trading 3.47 lower at Rs 1,258.00 apiece on BSE. However, Jubilant Industries shares were trading 5.24 per cent up at Rs 107.50 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANSANS