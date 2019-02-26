Jubilation in Jammu following IAF strike

Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) The pre-dawn strike by the IAF on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday sparked jubilation in Jammu as people hailed the armed forces for the action.Youths also came out on the streets to celebrate the airstrike across the border in Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur, officials said."The splendid strike by the IAF is the biggest tribute to the martyrs especially 40 CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation on February 14," Dogra Front chairman Ashok Gupta said.Gupta, who led a large group of activists at Rani Park here to celebrate the strike, said the entire nation was seeking revenge for the Pulwama attack.The activists were carrying the tricolor and a photograph of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised slogans before dispersing off peacefully.Gupta, however, was highly critical of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and said "we are nationalist and cannot shun the national flag"."She claims that nobody is going to lift the national flag if the Article 35A and Article 370 are revoked. I want to convey to her that as long as we are alive we will continue to hold the tricolor whatever the case," he said.A group of Jammu University students also raised slogans outside the varsity complex in praise of the IAF for its action.BJP activists and supporters also unfurled tricolor at different places and raised slogans in favour of India and its forces.Right-wing Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, VHP and Shiv Sena also gathered at different parts of the city and hailed the IAF for the airstrikes. PTI TAS AB ZMN