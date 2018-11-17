Jude Law got morale boost after JK Rowling approved his Dumbledore

London, Nov 17 (PTI) Actor Jude Law, who plays young Professor Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", says author JK Rowling's approval approval to his portrayal meant a lot to him.According to Femalefirst, the 45-year-old actor said Rowling's assent to his portrayal of the beloved character comforted him."When the boss says, 'I like you', it gives you a little bit of comfort. You can't help but step into something like this, playing a part like this without feeling a sense of responsibility, a fear of letting someone down. But when the creator gives you the thumbs up, it's a blessing," Law said.His co-star from the film, Eddie Redmayne, has also lauded his performance and called him a "formidable" actor."He is a formidable, formidable actor with great gravitas and weight and yet at the same time, he has this kind of playful quality. And I'll never forget our first scene, which was the first time we see each other in the film," Redmayne, who reprises his role of magizoologist Newt Scamander in the new film, said.The film, also featuring Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Zoe Kravitz, released Friday. PTI RB SHDSHD