Judge refuses to dismiss sex assault charges against Weinstein

New York, Dec 20 (AFP) A US judge on Thursday refused to dismiss sexual assault charges against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and set the next hearing in the case for March."We are obviously disappointed that the charges were not dismissed today," Weinstein's attorney Ben Brafman told reporters after a brief court hearing in Manhattan.Judge James Burke set the next hearing in the case for March 7.Weinstein, public enemy number one of the #MeToo movement, could face life in prison if convicted of the charges.