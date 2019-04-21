Judi Dench doesn't like watching her films

Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) Veteran actor Judi Dench says she is "allergic" to watching her own films.The 84-year-old star said if she saw her movies, she would get "irritated" by her acting and start judging her performance."I'm so allergic to seeing myself... I don't see myself on film. When I do, I'm terribly conscious of what I chose to do and not to do in a moment. And I always am irritated," Dench told USA Today.She, however, added, "I like to watch it quite a long time afterwards when I have forgotten all the questions I had to ask myself in the moment. So I can look at it much more dispassionately."Dench admitted she has not seen her 1985 classic "Room With A View". The film, directed by James Ivory, written by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala and produced by Ismail Merchant, was a major box office hit. At the 59th Academy Awards, the film took home three Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay.Dench currently stars in the Trevor Nun-directed spy thriller "Red Joan", which released in the UK last week. PTI RB RDSRDS