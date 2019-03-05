Judicial panel prejudiced, says Apollo Hospitals

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) The Apollo Hospitals Tuesday alleged in the Madras High Court that the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, probing the death of late chief minister Jayalalithaa, was prejudiced against it. Resuming submissions before a bench comprising Justice R Subbiah and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy on the hospital's petition opposing the panel going into medical treatment given to Jayalalitthaa, senior counsel P S Raman also claimed that confidential documents had been leaked to the media. He referred to reports regarding the Rs 1.17 crore food bill, part of the bill raised for hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa, and alleged it was released to the media by the Commission Secretary. The counsel further said the commission had summoned the senior most doctors of the hospital who had treated Jayalalithaa to appear before it giving just one day's time despite them having prior appointments with the patients. When the doctors did not appear before it, the commission began issuing letters to the chairman and managing director and directors of the hospital asking them to ensure the presence of the doctors. Counsel said the letter also mentioned that the hospital had received several crore of rupees for the treatment which, he claimed, showed the prejudice of the commission. On the food bill, he said it allegedly sought to create an impression among the people that it was the food bill of Jayalalithaa alone. On the contrary, he said, the bill included the cost of food served to several secretaries of the government department, servants and aides of Jayalalithaa and 200 policemen on duty at the hospital for a period of 75 days during her hospitalisation in 2016.The counsel referred to the commission's submission that the hospital had not done anything and that it had also failed to do an angiogram which might have prolonged the life of Jayalalithaa. Referring to the commission's counter, he claimed that paragraph after paragraph it had sought to find fault with the hospital and had even said that had an angiogram been done, the life of Jayalalithaa may have been prolonged. Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, over two months after being treated for various complications, including infection, since September 22. The state government had set up the inquiry commission headed by retired high court judge A Arumughaswamy to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the late AIADMK supremo citing doubts expressed by various people. PTI COR NVG VS RHL