scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Judicial verdict will be required in Ayodhya case: CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Friday said a judicial verdict would be required in the Ayodhya case since one of the mediators has already shown his bias, hours after the Supreme Court referred the decades-old case for mediation."The Supreme Court has referred the Ayodhya case for mediation to a three-member committee to be monitored by the court. So far all such efforts for a resolution have failed. The court has set a time framework. Normally mediators are expected to come to a case with an objective and impartial view."In this instance one of the mediators, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has repeatedly expressed his view favouring one side. In such a situation it is likely that finally a judicial verdict will be required," she said.Earlier in the day, the apex court referred the decades-old politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for mediation by a panel headed by former top court judge F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.The other members of the panel will be spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said in its order. PTI ASG ASG SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos