Judiciary capable of handling its matters: Govt on judges working under pressure

New Delhi, De 12 (PTI) The judiciary is independent and capable of handling its matters, the government said in the Lok Sabha Wednesday in reply to a question on whether the judicial system is "working under pressure". The question was raised apparently against the backdrop of retired Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph's claim that the previous Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, was working under "external" influence."The then CJI was working under some influence of some external source. He was remote-controlled by an external source," Justice Joseph, who retired on November 29, had said. In a written reply, Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary said, "Judiciary is an independent organ under the Indian Constitution and is fully empowered and capable of handling all its matter." The minister also said the government was committed to the independence of the judiciary and "does not intervene in its functioning". Responding to another question, Chaudhary rejected suggestions that the government had accused the judiciary of delaying the process of judicial appointments. "It is not correct to say that the government has accused the judiciary for delay in appointments," he said. PTI NAB AARAAR