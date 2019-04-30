Jugnoo, India's Largest Auto-rickshaw Aggregator Enters Raipur

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) RAIPUR, India, April 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Rolls out to benefit the commuters with Jugnoo Autos and Taxi Jugnoo, India's largest auto-aggregator, has announced the launch of autos and Jugnoo Taxi in Raipur providing an affordable and accessible mode of commuting for the people of the city. Commuters in the city will now have access to Jugnoo's reliable and quick services through a click on the Jugnoo app which provides an auto and a taxi seamlessly.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640388/Jugnoo_Logo.jpg )With a fleet of over 50,000 autos and taxis on-road across 50+ cities, Jugnoo aims to expand its services in various cities across the country. Jugnoo autos and taxi services will be available in Raipur at affordable rates and users can avail 50% OFF on first two rides daily till May. Jugnoo will on-board license drivers who have been screened and accredited by the authorities. Also, every driver partner will be required to submit valid government documents before accessing the app.Samar Singla, CEO & Founder of Jugnoo, said, "Jugnoo has always been committed to providing a gamut of services to its customers. We constantly work towards developing convenient business models, for people; be it commuting or any other hyperlocal needs. With the launch of autos and taxi in Raipur, we aim to provide affordable travel options for our ever-growing customer base. Jugnoo has big plans to strengthen its position in the country and is in a bid to get more democratic."Currently, Jugnoo is operational in more than 50 cities across India with a focus on tier II and tier III cities where the distances are shorter and people rely more on public transport. After successfully implementing its business model in other Indian cities, Raipur seemed to be the next obvious choice for Jugnoo. Jugnoo works with the aim to provide affordable services and make sure that drivers don't work at low cost, bearing losses.Jugnoo has established itself as an auto-rickshaw aggregator and is a one-stop destination for all hyperlocal needs of people providing a range of services to its customers at affordable costs. Also, the launch of its services aligns perfectly with the future plans of the company, as it has planned to expand across major cities in the country.About Jugnoo Launched in November 2014, Jugnoo has ventured into the industry as one of the leading auto-rickshaw aggregators. Headquartered in Chandigarh, India, the company is currently rendering its services in more than 50 cities of India and abroad. The company is clocking 50,000 daily transactions and has over 50,000 autos and taxis impanelled under the brand at present. Apart from its core business of auto-rickshaw aggregation, the company has a diverse portfolio of offerings including rides, deliveries and B2B SaaS products and services.Source: Jugnoo PWRPWR