JUH conclave: Muslim scholars denounce terrorism, demand law against mob lynching

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A conclave of Muslim scholars at Talkatora stadium here on Monday denounced terrorism, and demanded the Centre and state governments to come out with legislation against mob lynching. The 'Aman and Ekta Sammelan' (peace and unity conclave) hosted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) was also attended by religious heads of other faiths.JUH chief Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman said in his address that all Indians represent one nation referring to the idea of composite nationalism propounded by Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani. He appealed to the Muslims to exercise good moral behaviour in society and keep away from expressing "sentimentalism and frustration", a JUH statement said. A joint declaration mooted by thousands of Muslim scholars and theologists at the conclave, demanded the central and state governments to legislate against mob lynching, providing for strict punishment to the perpetrators and police and administrative officials found "negligent" in preventing such incidents in the country. The JUH general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said the institution has decided to establish Jamiat Sadvawna Manch at district and city level in the country, to promote amity and friendship among people of different faiths, castes and creed. The resolution passed in the conclave reiterated Islam as the religion of peace and harmony. "Varied misconceptions and falsehoods tainting Islam with terrorism, radicalism and gender injustice are being spread by forces inimical to the eternal truths of Islamic faith and heritage," it stated. Terrorism in all its forms is condemnable and against the basic tenets of Islam, it added. Participants of the conclave resolved to "dispel misgivings" about Islam and present the "true face" of the faith before the world through acts that promote mutual understanding and harmonious actions for a happier, healthier and more sustainable future for the benefit of everyone, everywhere. The conclave was also attended by head of Parmarth Niketan Swami Chidanand, Jain Acharya, Lokesh Muni., Giyani Ranjeet Singh and Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas. PTI VIT RCJ