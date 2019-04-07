Julia Jones joins Billy Bob Thornton's 'Goliath'

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) Actor Julia Jones has been cast as a series regular in the third season of Amazon Studios' hit legal drama show "Goliath".The third season, which will premiere this year, will see Billy Bob Thornton reprising his critically-acclaimed and Golden Globe-winning role of lawyer Billy McBride. The show has also cast Leslie Grossman, best known for "The Good Place", in a recurring role. Jones joins previously announced actors Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman, Beau Bridges, Griffin Dunne, Sherilyn Fenn, and Shamier Anderson in the new season.The third season will see McBride take up a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley, where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (Quaid) and his sister (Grossman).According to Deadline, Jones, who most recently featured in HBO's "Westworld", will portray Stephanie Littlecrow, a Hollywood stuntwoman and unlikely heiress to a coveted piece of property who becomes a thorn in the side of the Valley's biggest corporate farmers who wants her land, no matter what the cost."Goliath" is created by David E Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro. PTI RB RDSRDSRDS