Julia Roberts in talks for new Amazon series

Los Angeles, Mar 1 (PTI) Julia Roberts is in negotiations to once again headline a Amazon Studios project.The 51-year-old Oscar winner last year featured in Amazon's limited series "Homecoming" which was very well received by the critics and the audiences.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series, titled "Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win", is an adaptation of a novel by the same name from Jo Piazza.If finalised, Roberts will star and also executive produce the series.Piazza's book focuses on an idealistic Charlotte Walsh, who leaves her job as a high-powered Silicon Valley executive to move back with her husband and three daughters to her downtrodden Pennsylvania hometown so that she can run for Senate in a midterm election that will decide the balance of power in Congress. She is initially shocked at how nasty her opponent is willing to play in the campaign, and how harshly she is judged by the media. She also sees that the strain wears heavily on her family, which is thrown into the middle of media glare. Jon Robin Baitz, who previously worked on NBC's "The Slap", will adapt the script from the novel."Homecoming" has been renewed for a second season but Roberts will not be returning to the series.