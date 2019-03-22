Julianne Moore wanted to wear fat suit in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?': Richard E Grant

London, Mar 22 (PTI) Actor Richard E Grant has said one of the reasons for Julianne Moore's exit from the film "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" was her decision to wear a fat suit and a fake nose to look like her character. Moore was originally supposed to play the lead character of literary forger Lee Israel in the movie, a role that ultimately went to Melissa McCarthy. Nicole Holofcener, who co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jeff Whitty, was set to direct the project.The 58-year-old actor, however, left the film, while Holofcener vacated the director's chair for Marielle Heller.Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" earlier this month, Moore had said that she was "fired" by Holofcener from the film.Grant, who was nominated for an Oscar for the film, said at an event on Wednesday that Moore was forced to leave the project as she wanted to wear a fat suit and a fake nose to embody the character, reported BBC. "Julianne Moore wanted to wear a fat suit and a false nose to play Lee Israel and Nicole Holofcener said, 'You're not going to do that'," he said. "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" follows Israel as she attempts to revitalise her failing writing career by forging letters from deceased authors and playwrights. The film was nominated for three Oscars at the recent 91st Academy Awards. PTI RB RB SHDSHD