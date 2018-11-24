Julie Andrews joins Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman'

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (PTI) Veteran actor Julie Andrews will be voicing a key character in Jason Momoa-starrer "Aquaman".According to Entertainment Weekly, the 83-year-old actor, known for films such as "Mary Poppins", "The Sound of Music" and "The Princess Diaries", among others, will lend her voice to mythical character Karathen."We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered," producer Peter Safran told the outlet."And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer," he added.The character is described as a sea creature who can help assist Aquaman's quest to broker a peace between Atlantis and the surface world."Aquaman", directed by James Wan, will also feature Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman. The film has a release date of December 21 in the US. PTI RB RBRB