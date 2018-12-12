Juliette Binoche named jury president of 2019 Berlin Film Festival

Berlin, Dec 12 (PTI) Actor Juliette Binoche has been announced as the jury president for the main competition of 2019 Berlin Film Festival.The announcement was made by the festival organisers in a statement posted on its website."Im very pleased that Juliette is president of the 2019 International Jury. The festival shares a strong connection with her, and Im very happy that shell be returning to the festival in this distinguished position," Dieter Kosslick, Director of the Berlinale, said.Binoche, 54, is best known for her critically-acclaimed performances in films like "The Night Is Young", "Three Colours: Blue", "Breaking and Entering", "Flight of the Red Balloon", "Certified Copy" and "Clouds of Sils Maria", among others.She won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 1997 for her performance as French-Canadian nurse Hana in Anthony Minghella's "The English Patient", which also featured Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas. The actor had also won Berlinale Silver Bear for best actress for the film."Thank you for this tremendous honour and invitation for your last Berlinale, dear Dieter, it means the world to me! Im looking forward to this special rendez-vous with the entire jury and will embrace my task with joy and care," Binoche said.The 69th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will run from February 7 to 17 next year. Danish filmmaker Lone Scherfig's will kick off the film extravaganza. PTI RB RB