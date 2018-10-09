Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) Continues Expansion With Appointment of New Senior Relationship Managers Across Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 9, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India), the Indian arm of the leading Swiss private banking group Julius Baer, has announced today the induction of 11 relationship managers (RMs) over a span of nine months. The most recent inductions to Julius Baer's Senior RM team include Meghna Vaidya in Mumbai and Reetika Srinivasan in Chennai. The team reports to Ashish Gumashta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) Private Limited.Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) has bolstered its team of best-in-industry RMs across offices in Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai with the appointment of 11 RMs, who support Julius Baer's HNWI and UHNWI wealth management offering for resident Indian and NRI clients.Over the past year, Julius Baer Wealth Advisors has steadily strengthened its presence in India. These appointments continue Julius Baer's well-planned and growth-oriented expansion strategies to fortify its India position. The company has recently inducted Meghna Vaidya in Mumbai and Reetika Srinivasan in Chennai as Senior RMs. Having worked with HDFC Bank Limited as Senior Vice President and Head Global Private Clients for 19 years, Meghna brings vast experience spanning over 22 years across Indian and global markets in UHNWI private banking. Reetika joins Julius Baer from Kotak Wealth, bringing over 17 years of private banking and wealth management expertise having worked closely with high net worth families.Ashish Gumashta, CEO, Julius Baer Wealth Advisors India, said: "We have been actively scaling up the India franchise and bringing Julius Baer's very unique global competitive strengths to the Indian market that helps us to reinforce our differentiation in the region. With a strong team of highly experienced RMs with global expertise, our advisory capabilities in serving our resident Indian and NRI clientele across key cities of Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, stand to be further strengthened." He continues: "As part of the Julius Baer Group, in India we are a 'global Indian firm' - bringing collective expertise and a broad network of contacts within the Group's international businesses that can be leveraged for the India business. Through such strategic appointments, we are excited to further broaden the India platform to bring Julius Baer Group's unsurpassed expertise, competence and commitment to India-based HNWIs."About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss private banking group, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients and a premium brand in global wealth management. At the end of June 2018, assets under management amounted to CHF 400 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), comprising the 20 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.For more information visit our website at http://www.juliusbaer.com .Source: Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) PWRPWR