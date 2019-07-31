July records above normal rainfall: IMD

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) July recorded above normal monsoon, bringing the overall season's rainfall deficiency to 9 per cent, the MeT officials said on Wednesday. Mritunjay Mohapatra, India Meteorological Department Director General designate, said July recorded 105 per cent of the Long Period Average, which was five per cent above normal. He said the next two weeks will also bring good rainfall. June had recorded 33 per cent rainfall deficiency. PTI PR RCJ