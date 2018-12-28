'Jungle raj' prevailing in UP under BJP rule: Azad

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that 'jungle raj' was prevailing in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government.Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the BJP made tall promises in the run-up to the elections on improving law and order, ensuring women safety and curbing corruption, but "there is total dejection under its rule"."There is nothing in the name of government anywhere in the state. There is nothing in the name of law and order. There's 'jungle raj' prevailing in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule," he told reporters.Referring to the Bulandshahr violence, he said the law and order situation in the state is such that police inspectors are being killed.Azad alleged that the state administration was unable to catch the real culprits behind crimes and killing "innocents in fake encounters". PTI SKC GVS