Junglee Rummy Joins Forces With Prashanth-starrer 'Johnny' and Malhar's 'Midnights With Menka'

NEW DELHI, January 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Junglee Rummy, India's most trusted rummy site, has forayed into regional-movie tie-ups to further strengthen its brand awareness. India's most popular online rummy platform kicked off its movie association spell in 2018 with the rising Gujarati superstar Malhar Thakar's Midnights With Menka.Midnights With Menka is a 2018 Gujarati comedy drama produced by Rashmin Majithia and written and directed by Viral Shah. It is a fictitious biopic of Gujarati movie superstar Malhar Thakar, who finds a hack to earn stardom quickly but has to face the consequences.As a brand partner, Junglee Rummy promoted the movie to its broad Gujarati fan base through its website, SMSes, mobile ads, emails and social media channels. The leading gaming company's social media campaign to promote the movie was well-received by the fans. It saw the engagement of over 1 lac fans across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.Junglee Rummy's Midnights With Menka promotion concluded with 5 Junglee Rummy players going to the premiere of the movie in Mumbai, where they watched the movie with its entire star cast. The players got a chance to meet the superstar Malhar Thakar and express their love and fandom to their favorite star.Another big regional movie that Junglee Rummy promoted in the month of December 2018 was Tamil actor Prashanth-starrer flick Johnny. Johnny is a Tamil action thriller directed by Vetriselvan and produced by Thiagarajan. The film stars Prashanth and Sanchita Shetty in lead roles, with Prabhu, Anandaraj, Ashutosh Rana, Sayaji Shinde and others in supporting roles. The movie is a remake of Johnny Gaddar (2007).Touted as Prashant's comeback movie, Johnny received a very good response from the audience. It was a big surprise for the Tamil chocolate boy's fans, as the movie kept them on the edge of their seats.Junglee Rummy, which boasts all Indian Rummy variants, entered into a partnership with the makers of Johnny in December 2018. As a promotion partner, the company promoted the movie on all platforms via email, texts, social media channels, etc. Junglee Rummy also posted a blog about actor Prashant's journey from being a chocolate boy in Jeans to a seasoned actor and then a great philanthropist."Junglee Rummy is eyeing regional entertainment space to consolidate its brand presence in the southern and western parts of the country as well as reach out to a completely new set of audience," said Ankush Gera, Founder & CEO, Junglee Games. "We believe gaming and entertainment go hand-in-hand, and with the proliferation of the internet, the marriage of the two is only getting stronger. It's a win-win for all, and we're eyeing more such tie-ups in the coming days," Ankush added. Junglee Rummy, well-known for its online multiplayer card games, came into being about six years ago, and it has already on-boarded several stars. The audience saw Prakash Raj and Rana Daggubati featuring in Junglee Rummy TV ads back in 2016 and Saurabh Shukla and Rajpal Yadav in 2017.Online Rummy has become the rage in India in the recent years, with millions of players joining rummy sites every year. Junglee Rummy boasts of more than 5 million rummy players from across India, and the number is growing rapidly day-by-day.