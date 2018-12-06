JungleWorks Introduces JungleMaps

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 6, 2018/PRNewswire/ --After laying the foundation in Delivery Management, Field and Team Communication, Online Marketplaces, Analytics and much more, JungleWorks, the premier on-demand technology provider, is pleased to announce its new product JungleMaps. It will be a new business area and an area of growth and exploration for the company.JungleMaps will provide a bunch of services like Searching, Navigation, Geocoding, Reverse Geocoding, and Routing between multiple points. Apart from this, it will also release its own APIs for integration purpose with minimum pricing. JungleMaps will be working in collaboration with OSM (Open Street Maps) which has the largest open source map database.The vision behind introducing JungleMaps is basically the wide range of use-cases that maps would cover. Maps are extensively required in many existing use cases like IoT, fleet & logistics and on-demand (which JungleWorks already works on). But many new use-cases like smart cities, geospatial data analytics and Augmented Reality are also empowered by maps, which makes it a rapidly growing and interesting market that will keep on growing significantly over the next couple of years.Samar Singla CEO and Founder of the company said, "New technologies are developing every day that demand location technologies and we knew we wanted to build something that would serve businesses for good. It is important for us to listen to our developer community to the challenges they're facing and how we can best help them in building the next generation of applications. The challenges and heavy burden developers/businesses face in getting access to reliable map tiles at little to no cost are immense; we knew we had to do something about this."JungleWorks is working to bring alive, what is called innovation. The future plans of the company hope to rope in more products, introducing more popular and common features to its platform making the work extremely hassle-free.About JungleWorks:JungleWorks is a SaaS technology service provider catering to entrepreneurs and SMBs to maximize mobile ROI. It is one of the prominent players in on-demand economy space, providing iOS and Android-based applications on SaaS platforms. With 1,000 plus clients that handle more than 1 million transactions a month, JungleWorks is providing solutions for customized software development in more than 100 countries.Source: JungleWorks PWRPWR