JungleWorks to Open Community, Product Roadmaps and Product Status

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --There is nothing more persuasive for a business than transparency and openness. Clouded by secrecy and fear, very few large organizations ever escape the wrath of stakeholders' distrust. JungleWorks, premier on-demand technology provider has decided to embrace the transparency and openness.Taking a step towards transparency, JungleWorks is first-of-its-kind company that is going to make its product roadmaps and the status public on their website. It is an earnest effort so that the clients and those interested know the developmental status of the products and what is to be introduced from a product perspective with the timelines. This will help them in making a more calculated decision before opting for the JungleWorks services."As we stand at crucial crossroads, we have decided to embrace transparency and openness. We have realized that being open and transparent is not just good for building relationships but also a great business advantage. Clients like to offer their business to companies with lucid processes and employees like working for transparent organizational structures. Maybe, us being open is the reason behind the transition in company vision, is proof enough of the promise that we make," said Saurabh Wadhawan, Chief Product Officer JungleWorksEmbracing Openness, JungleWorks is creating an 'Open Community For JungleWorks', where the clients can freely interact with the product managers, developers, designers, and account managers, about issues and such other queries. The customer service would be available 24/7 to assist with all grievances and queries about the products.Samar Singla, CEO and Founder of the company, said, "As an organization, we have always believed in being a technology enabler; of relieving our clients from the hassles of technological setup so that you can concentrate solely on the operations of the business. Our core belief is still the same. The transparency of processes provides you the peace of mind to concentrate on your operations while you fully trust us with the technology, knowing the exact status of product development and the future scope. It also helps you in planning for tomorrow in terms of business expansion."The company will be sending out subsequent communications about other aspects of the product which will be made public. Until then, one can check product roadmaps and status on the website and keep watching the space for more.