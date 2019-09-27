Junior engineer held for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

/R Kota, Sep 27 (PTI) A junior engineer was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 for sanctioning bills of construction work to a firm, officials said on Friday. Junior engineer Sumer Singh Jat, 52, posted in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan office in Dug block of Jhalawar district and holding an additional charge of Bhawani Mandi block, was arrested Thursday evening from his residence after he had accepted a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from a proprietor of the construction firm, ASP (ACB), Jhalawar, Bhawani Shankar Meena said. Jat is a resident of Bhawani Mandi town, he added. The accused had demanded three per cent commission money -- Rs 2.90 lakh -- from the proprietor of the firm to sanction the bills of Rs 35 lakh for four rooms that the firm had constructed at a government senior secondary school in Guradiya Bharta village last year, Meena said. The proprietor of the firm had on Monday approached the ACB and lodged a complaint in the matter, following which the investigation was was carried out, the ASP said. Jat's hosue was searched by the ACB sleuths and the bribe money was recovered. Later he was arrested, he said. PTI AQSAQS