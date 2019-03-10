Just before MCC kicks in, UP govt effects appointments in various commissions

Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) Hours ahead of the model code of conduct for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls coming into force, the Uttar Pradesh government Sunday hurriedly announced the names of top office bearers in various commissions, councils and corporations.A UP government spokesperson said that names of 72 persons have been cleared for various posts of 22 commissions, councils and corporations in the state.Arvind Rajbhar has been made the chairman of UP Small Industries Corporation Limited.He is the son of UP Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, whose party Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is an ally of the NDA. Rana Ajit Pratap Singh, another office-bearer of the SBSP, has been made the chairman of UP Beej Vikas Nigam (UP Seeds Development Corporation).Comedian Raju Srivastava has been appointed as the chairman of Film Development Council, while Shyam Nandan Singh has been made the chairperson of UP Gau Seva Aayog.Jayendra Pratap Singh Rathore has been made the part-time chairman of UP Pollution Control Board while Surendra Nath Valmiki has been made the chairman of Rajya Safai Karamchari Aayog. PTI NAV SMI TIRTIR