Justice AK Mittal sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Shillong, May 28 (PTI) Justice A K Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on Tuesday, officials said.Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office to Justice Mittal at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officers, they said.Justice Mittal is the most senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and has been functioning in that high court since his elevation.He replaces Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir.