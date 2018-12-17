Justice delayed but not denied in anti-Sikh riots case: Omar

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said Monday that justice to victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was delayed but not denied. "Justice delayed but not denied. #84riots," Abdullah tweeted after the Delhi High Court convicted six persons, including Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, in an anti-Sikh riots case.The riots, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed, broke out after the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.The conviction of five others -- former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal, former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar-- were also upheld by the high court. The court said Kumar's life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life and asked him to surrender by December 31. It also asked him not to leave Delhi before that. PTI MIJ ANBANB