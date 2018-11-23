Justice Kothari sworn in as Judge of Madras High Court

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Justice Vineet Kothari was sworn in as a judge of the Madras High Court here Friday. With Justice Kothari taking oath, the number of judges in the Madras High Court has gone up to 61 as against the sanctioned strength of 75.He was administered the oath by the Chief Justice of Madras High Court VK Tahilramani.He will be second in the seniority list after the transfer of Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.Prior to his transfer to the Madras High Court, Kothari was a judge in the Karnataka High Court. He had previously been a judge in the Rajasthan High Court for 11 years.As a lawyer, Kothari had practised tax and other commercial and constitutional laws, arbitration and company law for 20 years. PTI CORR SS DVDV