Justice Kumar administers oath to 40 newly enrolled advocates

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Justice Sanjeev Kumar Friday administered oath and distributed absolute licences to 40 newly enrolled advocates hailing from different districts of Jammu province. The Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy had organised an oath-taking ceremony for the advocates. They took oath to uphold the constitutional values and rule of law, and to work for welfare of needy sections of society, officials said. Justice Kumar stressed upon the advocates to work hard and develop a constant urge for updating knowledge of law to achieve higher levels in the legal professions. PTI AB SNESNE