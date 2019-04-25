Justice N V Ramana opts out of panel on inquiry into allegations against CJI

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Justice N V Ramana, part of 3-member in-house inquiry panel set up to examine the allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, recused himself from it on Thursday. An apex court source said that Justice Ramana has opted himself out of the inquiry panel headed by Justice S A Bobde. The development comes a day after the former apex court woman employee, who levelled the allegations against the CJI, wrote a letter to the panel expressing reservation over the inclusion of Justice Ramana. PTI RKS ABA MNL SJK URD SASA