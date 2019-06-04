Justice Prashant Kumar appointed as Jharkhand High Court acting chief justice

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Justice Prashant Kumar was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court as the incumbent Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel has been appointed as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. Justice Patel is likely to take charge in the Delhi HC on June 7. Patel was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand HC last month following the elevation of the chief justice Aniruddha Bose to the Supreme Court. PTI NAB RCJ