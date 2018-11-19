Justice Rajesh Bindal takes oath of office to J&K HC

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Justice Rajesh Bindal took oath of office to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, here Monday. The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Gita Mittal. The chief justice congratulated the new Judge and wished him a successful tenure. Bindal was administered the oath after the high court's Registrar General Sanjay Dhar read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India. He also read out the Letter of Authorisation issued by the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceremony was attended by justices D S Thakur, Tashi Rabstan, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Sindhu Sharma and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Advocate General D C Raina, Principal Secretary (home) R K Goyal, Law Secretary Abdul Majid Bhatt, Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, IGP S D Singh, Principal District and Sessions Judge, besides a number of former judges, senior advocates and officers of the registry. Justice Bindal, a senior Judge, had been appointed as the Judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court following his transfer from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. PTI AB INDIND