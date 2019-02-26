Justice (Retd) Teji appointed chairman of Police Complaints Authority

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Justice (Retd) P S Teji has been appointed as the chairman of the Police Complaints Authority set up to look into complaints against erring policemen in the city, officials said Tuesday. The authority has started functioning on Vikas Bhawan in IP Estate under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Teji, they added. The other three members of the authority include former bureaucrats Nutan Guha Biswas and P Kamraj and Advocate Tinu Bajwa. The authority shall enquire into allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel, either on its own or on a complaint received from a victim. PTI AMP DPB