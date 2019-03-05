scorecardresearch
Justice S A Bobde nominated as Executive Chairman of NALSA

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice S A Bobde was on Tuesday nominated as Executive Chairman of the National Legal Service Authority.At present, Justice A K Sirki heads the authority. He will retire on Wednesday and Justice Bobde will take over on Thursday, a notification said.National Legal Services Authority of India is mandated to provide free legal services to the needy. It also organises Lok Adalats for speedy resolution of civil cases. PTI NAB SOMSOM

