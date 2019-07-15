Justice Sikri appointed as judge in Singapore International Commercial Court

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge, Justice AK Sikri, has been appointed as an international judge of the Singapore International Commercial Court(SICC), a press release said. The President of the Republic of Singapore has made the appointment of Justice Sikri with effect from August 1, a press note from Singapore Prime Minister's office website said. His term will expire on January 4, 2021.The SICC is a division of the Singapore High Court and part of the Supreme Court of that country, designed to deal with transnational commercial disputes. It currently has 16 international judges as part of its panel.Justice AK Sikri was recently appointed as the Chairperson of the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) by the News Broadcasters Association (NBA).He retired as a Supreme Court judge on March 6 this year, after serving for nearly six years following his elevation in April 2013. He also served as Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, and Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in 1999. PTI UK UK TVSTVS