Justin Bieber free to visit Argentina

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Pop star Justin Bieber is now free to visit Argentina after he was previously banned from the South American country.The "As Long As You Love Me" hitmaker was previously banned from Argentina in 2016 after photographer Diego Pensoa accused the singer's bodyguards of attacking him at a club in the country's capital city in 2013.Bieber was originally found guilty by a trial judge but after several appeals, the Argentinian Supreme Court decided to clear him of all charges.The Document of Resolution was filed on December 18, according to TMZ.Before the incident Bieber was accused by the Argentine government of desecrating the country's flag by kicking it off stage when he was performing in Bueno Aires.