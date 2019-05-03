Justin Bieber working on YouTube project premiering next year

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) Pop star Justin Bieber has partnered with video-sharing website YouTube for a "top secret" project set to premiere in 2020."It promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever," Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief business officer, said while announcing the deal on Thursday. According to Deadline, the Google-owned video platform is also working on projects with creator Markiplier and stunt team Dude Perfect. The YouTube project will be a homecoming for Bieber, 25, who was spotted by talent manager Scooter Braun on the website where he used to share the videos of covers of songs by various pop artistes. PTI SHDSHD