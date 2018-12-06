Justin Timberlake postpones December tour dates due to bruised vocal cords

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) Actor-singer Justin Timberlake has postpones a number of performances of his Man Of The Woods tour due to bruised vocal cords.The 37-year-old musician posted a statement of Instagram, saying he took the decision on the advice of his doctors."Hey guys, Im sure you have heard that Ive had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice," Timberlake wrote. "They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. Im really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and Im doing all I can to get there quickly," he added.Timberlake was earlier forced to postpone his second performance at New York's Madison Square Garden in October this year.Following the release of his fifth album 'Man of the Woods' in February, Timberlake embarked on a North American tour in support of the LP in March. The second leg of the tour began in September, with dates currently extending into January. PTI RB RB BKBK