Juvenile apprehended for killing gym trainer in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a 27-year-old gym trainer in Dwarka's Najafgarh area earlier this week, police said Friday.The 17-year-old accused, a resident of Najafgarh, was apprehended at around 4:10 pm on Thursday from Dhulsiras Mor in Dwarka, they said.One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. The clothes worn by him at the time of the incident were also found, police said.Mohit Mor, a resident of Bahadurgarh, was active on a social-networking app and had lakhs of followers. He was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday by three unidentified persons who came on a scooter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.During investigation, police received a tip-off on Thursday that one of the accused who killed Mor would come to Dwarka area to meet his associate. Later, a trap was laid and at around 4:10 pm, the juvenile was apprehended near Golf Course Road, Dwarka, the DCP said. During interrogation, the juvenile said due to some personal enmity he wanted join a criminal gang. Around one month ago, he came in contact with one Sandeep Pahalwan, a member of Nandu gang who are active in outer Delhi, and expressed his willingness to become their gang member, he said.Pahalwan called the juvenile on Tuesday and asked him to come at Bhukhandi Road near Dhansa Stand where Vikas and Rohit Malik -- members of Nandu gang -- were already present, the DCP said.Pahalwan gave them three pistols and also told them the address of a shop where Mor was present.When they reached Lokesh Documents Centre, Shani Mandir Road in Najafgarh, the juvenile along with Malik and Vikas entered the shop where Mor was present. Malik and Vikas allegedly fired around 13 bullets at Mor, following which he died on the spot. The accused then fled, the DCP said."The motive behind the killing was that one Mangu, who was also a member of Nandu gang, was killed earlier, had invested around Rs 30 lakh in a plot in Mohan Garden through Mor. After his death, Mor did not return the money to Mangu's friends and instead took protection from Manjeet Mahal gang through gang members Pradeep Solanki and Vikas Dalal," Yadav said.After Dalal's death, Mangu's friends again demanded money from Mor and when he refused Pahalwan planned to kill him, the DCP said.Police are trying to nab the absconding accused who are suspected members of Nandu gang, they added.