Juvenile apprehended for killing gym trainer in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A juvenile was apprehended in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old gym trainer in Dwarka's Najafgarh earlier this week, police said Friday. The 17-year-old accused, a resident of Najafgarh, was apprehended at around 4:10 pm on Thursday from Dhulsiras Mor near Village Dhulsiras, Dwarka, they said. Mohit More, a resident of Bahadurgarh, was shot dead on Tuesday. He was active on a social-networking app and had lakhs of followers. Police suspect personal enmity to be the reason behind the killing. Three men, of which two were wearing helmets, opened fire at More who had come to a photostat shop to meet a friend. "During interrogation, the juvenile revealed that he was one of the three assailants who shot dead the gym trainer," Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the DCP said. Further details are awaited. PTI NIT CK